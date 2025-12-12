Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Pete Buttigieg praises Indiana GOP for standing up to Trump: ‘Absolutely extraordinary’

“A big part of how Trumpism works is to make you feel totally disempowered,” Buttigieg told MS NOW. “The clear takeaway from this is he is not unstoppable.”

‘Absolutely extraordinary:’ Buttigieg on Trump’s Indiana redistricting flop December 11, 2025 / 08:40
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.