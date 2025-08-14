Pete Buttigieg searches for a new center on Israel policy

During a podcast interview on Sunday, the normally eloquent Pete Buttigieg became tongue-tied when the subject turned to Israel.
Asked on “Pod Save America” if he would have voted in favor of recent Senate measures to block the sale of bombs and guns to Israel, the former transportation secretary and potential 2028 White House hopeful declined to give a clear answer. And he offered up strikingly noncommittal responses for the next couple of questions on Israel policy as well.
But after catching flak for ducking the questions, he has now come out with some clearer statements that position him more progressively than his initial dodges seemed to suggest.
His initial refusal to speak clearly, followed by some careful clarifications days later, speaks to a few things as we prepare for the long lead-up to the 2028 election. Namely, how the politics surrounding Israel policy are shifting in the Democratic Party, and how moderates are feeling pressure to find the new center on the issue while venturing into finally questioning the U.S.-Israeli relationship.
In the “Pod Save America” interview, Buttigieg was vague on his stance on U.S. support for Israel. “I think we need to insist that if American taxpayer funding is going to weaponry that is going to Israel, but that is not going to things that shock the conscience,” he said. Then, over the course of a windy response about how it’s “unconscionable” to cause childhood starvation, Buttigieg declined to say how he’d “insist” that Israel doesn’t carry on with its policies.
When asked if the U.S.-Israel relationship should change based on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct, Buttigieg’s response was similarly vague: “Netanyahu can’t be the only voice, or kind of the only compass for what should happen in the U.S. Israel relationship.” He added, “I think that we, as Israel’s strongest ally and friend, you put your arm around your friend when there’s something like this going on, and talk about what we’re prepared to do together.”
And when asked if he’d recognize Palestine as a state — as many of the U.S.’s allies, including the United Kingdom and France, are now doing in a bid to pressure Israel — Buttigieg again offered a nonresponse. “I think that’s a profound question that arouses a lot of the biggest problems that have happened with Israel’s survival, Israel’s right to survival, in the diplomatic scene,” he said, “and many of the people who have taken that step historically have done so for different reasons than what we see happening with European countries.” You can see his full comments here.