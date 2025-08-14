Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pete Buttigieg searches for a new center on Israel policy

The former transportation secretary took flak for being evasive on the issue. His clarifications reflect a new 2028 litmus test.

Israel faces growing international backlash for Gaza takeover plan August 9, 2025 / 01:30
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.