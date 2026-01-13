Opinion

Trump’s autocratic moves begin to backfire

The president's increasingly brazen assertions of power are producing consequences that could undermine his own policy goals.

President Donald Trump before departing the White House on Sept. 20, 2025.Samuel Corum / Getty Images
By  Vaughn Hillyard

Vaughn Hillyard is a senior White House reporter for MS NOW.