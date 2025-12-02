Trump’s telling response to the Tennessee special election

Republicans would not usually need to worry about a special election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District.
Stretching from the suburbs of Nashville to rural areas on the border of Alabama, the ruby-red district went for Donald Trump by 22 points in the last election and helped launch the career of Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
But the retirement of incumbent Rep. Mark Green has led to the state’s first House special election in four decades today, and the president appears nervous.
On Sunday, Trump claimed on social media without evidence that Democratic state Sen. Aftyn Behn “hates Christianity, will take away your guns, wants Open Borders, Transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, and openly disdains Country music.”
And Monday night, on the eve of the election, Trump spoke virtually at multiple campaign events for Republican nominee Matt Van Epps, a ratcheting up of his involvement in a race that historically is not competitive.
To be clear, Van Epps is the favorite to win, but Democrats think Behn may be able to cut the margin to perhaps 10 points.
After the party’s successes in November’s elections, that would be yet another sign of a Democratic wave coming in the congressional midterms.
Although it’s historically unlikely, a 12-point swing nationally next year would mean Republicans would lose every competitive district and even some safe seats, giving Democrats control of the House by a comfortable margin.
Behn’s surprising strength is one of several indicators of a coming Democratic rebound.
In November, the party won competitive governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey, Trump’s approval continues to drop, and 23 House Republicans have announced they will retire, compared with 16 Democrats. Trump’s tariffs, his tax cuts and spending law and his immigration crackdown all poll poorly, meaning GOP candidates will have a tough sell, and Republicans in Congress do not yet have a plan to extend expiring health insurance subsidies.
In a surprising turn, MAGA ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced she will retire at the start of the year after predicting Republicans will lose control of the House.
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested that Greene’s retirement is a warning sign for the GOP.
“She’s almost like a canary in the coal mine,” McCarthy told Fox News after Greene’s announcement. “This is something inside Congress, they’d better wake up, because they are going to get a lot of people retiring, and they’ve got to focus.”