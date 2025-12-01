Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Tennessee’s special House election should be a GOP cakewalk — but voters are really sick of Trump

The sudden competitiveness of an election in a heavily gerrymandered Republican district could be a sign of rising political fortunes for Democrats.

Trump’s approval rating on economy under water, according to Fox News poll November 20, 2025 / 05:42
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.