Clashes escalate between protesters, immigration officers in Minneapolis

Massive demonstrations continued into Tuesday night in Minneapolis as tensions rose between protesters and federal agents over the killing of a motorist last week by an ICE officer.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Graduate by Hilton hotel Tuesday on the University of Minnesota campus, holding signs and shouting, sometimes into megaphones, “Fuck ICE!”

The protests began after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot to death Jan. 7 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent while in her vehicle. After the shooting, protesters swarmed the streets, some acting as legal observers, recording interactions between federal officers in hopes to compel some level of accountability.

Over the weekend, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent hundreds more officers from to Minnesota.

Videos over the past week show Minneapolis residents, often vastly outnumbered by immigration officers, pulled from vehicles, chased down the street and detained. At least one video shows agents using tear gas. Recommended Trump administration to send ‘hundreds more’ federal agents to Minneapolis Erum Salam News Minnesota, Twin Cities sue Trump administration over surge of federal forces Erum Salam News U.S. citizens in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area say they have been detained, questioned, threatened and even attacked by federal immigration officials in recent weeks, describing encounters that left them fearful and shaken despite their legal status. The state of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul filed a lawsuit Monday in an attempt to block the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operation. Minneapolis is one of many cities targeted by the Trump administration in a nationwide crackdown on crime and immigration. Since President Donald Trump took office for a second term last year, immigration agencies and National Guard troops have been sent to cities including Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Memphis. Erum Salam Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.