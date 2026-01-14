Opinion

Clashes escalate between protesters, immigration officers in Minneapolis

The latest surge of federal agents has further shaken a community reeling from the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent last week.

Federal agents clash with residents and rapid responders as they deploy tear gas in Minneapolis, MN.
‘This looks like Russia’: Joe shocked by ICE’s tactics in Minnesota January 14, 2026 / 16:14
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.