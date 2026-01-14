Clashes escalate between protesters, immigration officers in Minneapolis

Massive demonstrations continued into Tuesday night in Minneapolis as tensions rose between protesters and federal agents over the killing of a motorist last week by an ICE officer.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Graduate by Hilton hotel Tuesday on the University of Minnesota campus, holding signs and shouting, sometimes into megaphones, “Fuck ICE!”
The protests began after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot to death Jan. 7 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent while in her vehicle. After the shooting, protesters swarmed the streets, some acting as legal observers, recording interactions between federal officers in hopes to compel some level of accountability.
Over the weekend, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent hundreds more officers from to Minnesota.
Videos over the past week show Minneapolis residents, often vastly outnumbered by immigration officers, pulled from vehicles, chased down the street and detained. At least one video shows agents using tear gas.