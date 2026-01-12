Opinion

Iran ready for war if U.S. takes military action, foreign minister says

“We are prepared for all options and hope Washington chooses the wise option,” Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera Arabic in an interview Monday.

Human rights groups: 500+ killed in Iran protests January 12, 2026 / 07:25
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.