As death toll climbs in Iran, Trump weighs potential response, official says

Hundreds of people have died in the demonstrations, rights groups say. Trump has said he would consider intervention to protect the protesters.

Trump: U.S. ‘locked and loaded’ if Iran kills protestors January 2, 2026 / 09:41
By  Erum Salam  and  Akayla Gardner

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.