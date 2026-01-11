As death toll climbs in Iran, Trump weighs potential response, official says

Massive anti-government protests in Iran have turned deadly, with human rights groups reporting Sunday that hundreds of people have been killed.
Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that more than 500 people have died and more than 2,600 people – including women and children – have been arrested in the protests.
HRANA and the U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said that an exact count is difficult due to communication restrictions. MS NOW has not independently verified the death toll and number of arrests.
The country is in a widespread internet blackout as demonstrations continue into a second week in major cities, including Mashhad in the northeast and the capital city of Tehran.
The unrest has been fueled by Iran’s deepening economic crisis and anger toward the country’s authoritarian leadership. After the rial, Iran’s national currency, fell to a record low in December, shopkeepers in Tehran took to the streets in protest. Sanctions on Iran’s oil sector have further strained an already struggling economy.
President Donald Trump is weighing potential responses to the demonstrations in Iran to protect the protesters, a senior White House official told MS NOW on Sunday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Trump has said he would consider intervention in the country. In a Truth Social post Saturday, he said, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”
In June the U.S. struck three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which Trump said was done to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Tehran has warned that the U.S. military, as well as Israel, would be “legitimate targets” if it intervenes with force to protect protesters.