More than 1,800 dead in Iran protests, report says. Trump: ‘KEEP PROTESTING’

More than 1,800 people have died in Iran amid a vicious crackdown on protests across the country, according to a human rights group, as President Donald Trump urged Iranians to “keep protesting” and vowed that “help is on its way.”
“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”
Sparked by the freefall of Iran’s rial currency, the protests’ staggering death toll — as reported by the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency — is the highest number of any unrest in Iran in decades. HRANA also reported morfe than 16,700 arrests.
Those numbers suggest a soaring level of violence on the ground amid a near-total communications blockade imposed by Iranian authorities. Unverified videos on social media show scenes of chaos and people crying and gathering around rows of body bags on the streets.