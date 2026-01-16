Opinion

Democrat rips ‘spineless’ Minnesota GOP officials for refusing to stand up to Trump

Rep. Angie Craig called on “every single Republican in office in Minnesota” to join with Democrats and “call for ICE to stand down.”

Minnesota Dem’s stark warning: ‘What’s happening in Minnesota is coming to you’ January 15, 2026 / 07:13
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.