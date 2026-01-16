Democrat rips ‘spineless’ Minnesota GOP officials for refusing to stand up to Trump

As federal immigration agents continue to patrol the streets of Minneapolis, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., joined “The Weeknight” on Thursday to speak about President Donald Trump’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act. Craig also shared her message to Republican colleagues who have stayed silent in the face of the administration’s assault on their state.

Earlier in the day, Trump again threatened to invoke the 19th century law, writing on Truth Social:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.

Craig told MS NOW that Trump’s threat must be taken seriously. “We’re living in extraordinary times, and we should all believe him when he says exactly what he is going to do,” she said. “Take him at his word.”

The Democrat also warned that the president’s overreach would not end with her state. “These are not normal times in America,” she said. “What’s happening in Minnesota is coming to you. We cannot say that more strongly than what we are today.”

The four-term representative, who is currently running for U.S. Senate, also called out Republican colleagues in the state for refusing to stand up to Trump.

“This is a state with four Democratic members of Congress and four Republican members of Congress,” she said. “I have never served with a more spineless group of individuals in my entire life than the Republican Party.”

Craig specifically called out Majority Whip Tom Emmer for his inaction. Emmer “is the No. 3 Republican in the Republican Party,” she said. “He is a congressman from the state of Minnesota. He has Trump’s ears. He sees what is happening on the ground in Minnesota.”

According to Craig, the federal government's presence is making her state less safe. "Every single day, they are trying to ratchet things up on the streets. They want a riot. They want this to go sideways," she said of officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She called on "every single Republican in office in Minnesota" to join with Democrats and "call for ICE to stand down."

If Republicans refuse, Craig said she and her Democratic colleagues will continue their efforts to hold the administration accountable. On Friday, House Democrats held a shadow hearing at the Minnesota Senate Building.

"If Republicans won't do their job of oversight for the American people, Democrats will," Craig said.

You can watch Craig's full comments in the clip at the top of the page.