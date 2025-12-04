Opinion

4 key takeaways from the inspector general’s Signalgate report

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth transmitted secret military information in a group chat on his personal phone and declined to cooperate with investigators, according to an inspector general report.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth departs after a secure briefing about Venezuela with lawmakers and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Capitol Hill on Nov 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth departs after a secure briefing about Venezuela with lawmakers and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Capitol Hill on Nov 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By  Julia Jester

Julia Jester covers politics for MS NOW and is based in Washington, D.C.