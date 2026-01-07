Opinion

Low-income parents and children are the biggest casualties of a viral Minnesota video

The federal subsidy program that provides assistance for child care costs is already so severely underfunded that only 8% of the nation’s children who qualify for a subsidy are able to use one.

HHS freezes child care payments to Minnesota December 31, 2025
By  Jennifer Bouek  and  Casey Stockstill

Jennifer Bouek

Jennifer Bouek is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Delaware. She studies inequality, families, and public policy. Her forthcoming book, "Everything is Broken: Childcare and Inequality in the U.S.," examines how American families find and maintain childcare.

Casey Stockstill

Casey Stockstill is the author of “False Starts: The Segregated Lives of Preschoolers.” She is a sociology professor at Dartmouth College.