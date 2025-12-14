Rep. Ilhan Omar says ICE pulled over son amid immigration raids in Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar said her son was pulled over by federal immigration officials over the weekend.
The Democratic representative from Minnesota told WCCO, Minneapolis’ CBS affiliate, that her son, Adnan Hisri, was pulled over by ICE agents on the previous day and asked to prove his citizenship at a Target store.
“Yesterday, after he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go,” Omar said in the interview, which aired on Sunday.
Omar added that immigration agents had previously entered the mosque her family attends while her son was praying, but that he always keeps his passport with him in case he is stopped.
The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond to MS NOW’s request for comment.