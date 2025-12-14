Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Rep. Ilhan Omar says ICE pulled over son amid immigration raids in Minnesota

The incident comes after Trump’s remarks in a Cabinet meeting earlier this month in which he referred to immigrants from Somalia as “garbage.”

‘It’s dangerous & creepy’: Rep. Omar on Trump’s continued attacks on her December 14, 2025 / 09:43
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.