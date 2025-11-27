Opinion

Donald Trump hates James Comey and Letitia James too much to give up now

Though career prosecutors apparently concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to charge James Comey and Letitia James, and a judge threw out their indictments, don’t expect President Donald Trump’s administration to give up.

Bondi vows ‘immediate appeal’ of Halligan ruling November 25, 2025 / 11:54
By  Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson is a Loyola Law School professor and MS NOW columnist.