Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Alina Habba steps down as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey following court ruling

Habba, a former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, announced her resignation Monday on X.

Alina Habba outside the White House.
Alina Habba on March 26, 2025, outside the White House.Mark Schiefelbein / AP
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.