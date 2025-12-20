Opinion

After DOJ’s incomplete Epstein files release, survivors say they want full transparency

"It's not shocking, unfortunately, though. We hoped that they would do the right thing, but we expected for them to not," one survivor's brother said DOJ's partial release.

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein with unnamed girls in redacted and undated photos released by the Department of Justice.
Undated photos of Jeffrey Epstein with unnamed girls were released by the Department of Justice.Via Department of Justice
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.