Senate Democrats threaten to sue Trump DOJ over Epstein files

A coalition of Senate Democrats led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the Department of Justice comply with Friday's deadline to release its files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (C), alongside Senator Gary Peters (L), and Senator Richard Blumenthal (R), speaking during a news conference calling on the Trump administration to release further information on the Jeffrey Epstein case on July 30, 2025 at the US Capitol.
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (C), alongside Senator Gary Peters (L), and Senator Richard Blumenthal (R), speaking during a news conference calling on the Trump administration to release further information on the Jeffrey Epstein case on July 30, 2025 at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.