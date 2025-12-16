Senate Democrats threaten to sue Trump DOJ over Epstein files

The Department of Justice is up against a deadline to publicly release government files on Jeffrey Epstein — and Senate Democrats don’t plan on letting the Trump administration forget the clock ticking.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is at the helm of a coalition of Democratic lawmakers demanding the Trump Justice Department comply with Friday’s deadline to release the remainder of the Epstein files — as mandated by a law Congress passed last month — or face legal action.
“Let me be blunt,” Schumer said at a news conference Tuesday. “We fully expect Trump, Bondi and their minions to dodge, delay or partially release these files.”
Schumer said Senate Democrats have established a task force to review the documents scheduled to be released Friday amid concerns Trump’s Justice Department will unnecessarily redact information from the files to protect the president and his allies.
“If they release some documents and hide others, the American people will see right through it, and they’ll ask the obvious question,” Schumer said. “We are all asking the obvious question that looms, President Trump, what are you trying to hide?”
The Senate minority leader, who was joined Tuesday by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said the task force has been “preparing for every scenario.”
The group plans to work with attorneys representing survivors of late New York financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise and individuals intimately familiar with the federal investigation into Epstein’s abuse to ensure the documents were not tampered with prior to release.
Congress voted overwhelmingly on Nov. 18 to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act after months of infighting. Trump swiftly signed it into law in a surprising reversal of his stance on releasing the files, which came after GOP lawmakers indicated they would vote with Democrats to force a release of the files, leaving the president with no choice but to act.
The law compels the Justice Department to release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” related to the investigations into Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. That includes travel records, flight logs, immunity deals and related internal Justice Department communications.
Three federal judges, one in Florida and two in New York, have since granted DOJ requests to release sealed grand jury transcripts related to criminal investigations of Epstein and Maxwell, in compliance with the act. The judges each warned the DOJ it must take careful precaution to protect the privacy of Epstein’s victims before the material becomes public.
Legal experts have expressed concern over the DOJ’s ability to properly redact victim information from the thousands of documents in time to meet the Friday release deadline.
Though the transparency act demands a broad scope of documents be released, it exempts any information that could publicly identify Epstein’s victims. It also exempts information that could jeopardize national security and ongoing federal investigations.
Senate Democrats made it clear Tuesday those exemption rules do not include information that could incriminate Trump or his inner circle.
“If the administration withholds some documents unlawfully, we will know. If they abuse narrow exemptions to hide the truth, we will know, and there will be serious legal and political consequences,” Schumer said.