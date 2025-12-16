Senate Democrats threaten to sue Trump DOJ over Epstein files

The Department of Justice is up against a deadline to publicly release government files on Jeffrey Epstein — and Senate Democrats don’t plan on letting the Trump administration forget the clock ticking.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is at the helm of a coalition of Democratic lawmakers demanding the Trump Justice Department comply with Friday’s deadline to release the remainder of the Epstein files — as mandated by a law Congress passed last month — or face legal action.

“Let me be blunt,” Schumer said at a news conference Tuesday. “We fully expect Trump, Bondi and their minions to dodge, delay or partially release these files.”



Schumer said Senate Democrats have established a task force to review the documents scheduled to be released Friday amid concerns Trump’s Justice Department will unnecessarily redact information from the files to protect the president and his allies.

“If they release some documents and hide others, the American people will see right through it, and they’ll ask the obvious question,” Schumer said. “We are all asking the obvious question that looms, President Trump, what are you trying to hide?”

The Senate minority leader, who was joined Tuesday by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said the task force has been “preparing for every scenario.”



The group plans to work with attorneys representing survivors of late New York financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise and individuals intimately familiar with the federal investigation into Epstein’s abuse to ensure the documents were not tampered with prior to release.



Congress voted overwhelmingly on Nov. 18 to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act after months of infighting. Trump swiftly signed it into law in a surprising reversal of his stance on releasing the files, which came after GOP lawmakers indicated they would vote with Democrats to force a release of the files, leaving the president with no choice but to act.



The law compels the Justice Department to release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” related to the investigations into Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. That includes travel records, flight logs, immunity deals and related internal Justice Department communications.



Three federal judges, one in Florida and two in New York, have since granted DOJ requests to release sealed grand jury transcripts related to criminal investigations of Epstein and Maxwell, in compliance with the act. The judges each warned the DOJ it must take careful precaution to protect the privacy of Epstein’s victims before the material becomes public.

Legal experts have expressed concern over the DOJ’s ability to properly redact victim information from the thousands of documents in time to meet the Friday release deadline.

Though the transparency act demands a broad scope of documents be released, it exempts any information that could publicly identify Epstein’s victims. It also exempts information that could jeopardize national security and ongoing federal investigations.

Senate Democrats made it clear Tuesday those exemption rules do not include information that could incriminate Trump or his inner circle.



"If the administration withholds some documents unlawfully, we will know. If they abuse narrow exemptions to hide the truth, we will know, and there will be serious legal and political consequences," Schumer said.

"This wouldn't be the first time Bondi tried to trick the public with a binder full of chicken feed," Wyden said. "That's what she did back in the spring, which infuriated MAGA voters who took Trump and his cronies at their word that they released the files."

The FBI and DOJ announced in July that an internal "systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list'" and that further disclosures were not warranted. Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to suggest in February that she had the list on her desk, but she and the White House later clarified she had been referring to the tranche of Epstein case files in DOJ possession, not a single client list.

Wyden Tuesday accused Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of stonewalling a Senate Finance Committee investigation into the financing of Epstein's sex trafficking enterprise. Wyden, the top Democrat on the committee, said the Treasury Department denied Democrats access to key financial records that offer "a financial roadmap into how Epstein hurts so many families."

Durbin, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter last week to the acting DOJ inspector general demanding an internal audit of Epstein materials. Durbin said a review of the chain of custody would "show in detail who had control of evidence so that questions concerning contamination, tampering, or concealment do not arise."

"Democrats will be actively involved letting people know how disgraceful this has been," Schumer said Tuesday. He added,

“Obviously, we would pursue every legal, legislative and administrative way to get this done as well, but public pressure will be everything.”

Sydney Carruth Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.