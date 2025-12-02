Opinion

Afghan evacuee charged with murder in National Guard shooting

The former CIA asset appeared by video from the hospital. He is accused of killing Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and wounding Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe in an ambush near the White House.

DOJ readies murder charge for D.C. National Guard shooting suspect November 28, 2025 / 08:12
By  Erum Salam  and  Akayla Gardner

