Wisconsin AG sues Musk over his state Supreme Court voter payout scheme

Wisconsin’s attorney general has sued Elon Musk to prevent him from giving $1 million checks to voters who signed his petition opposing “activist judges” in the state Supreme Court election.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit against Musk on Friday over his voter payout scheme. “Based on our understanding of applicable Wisconsin law, we intend to take legal action today to seek a court order to stop this from happening,” Kaul said in a statement.

Musk had promised to hand out $1 million apiece to two voters at an event on Sunday. The Tesla CEO initially linked his giveaway to people who had already voted in the election “in appreciation for you taking the time to vote,” a move that potentially flouts a federal law that bars payments to people in exchange for their votes or for registering to vote. Legal scholar Rick Hasen has also said that the scheme may be illegal under Wisconsin law.

Musk later deleted the post and issued a “clarification” that removed any connection between the payouts and voting, saying the money will be awarded to “spokesmen” for his petition to oppose “activist judges” and that entrance to the event is limited to those who have signed that petition. The pivot echoes the disclosure in a Pennsylvania court in November that Musk’s daily million-dollar campaign season payouts were to “spokespeople,” rather than randomly chosen individuals who had signed a petition.