Ask Jordan: Why do judges’ political affiliations matter?

“Why is it so important to mention the political affiliation (Democrat or Republican) of the president who appointed a judge?” — Marco Moreno

Hi Marco,

It’s about providing context.

Take abortion, for example. The Republican Party spent decades working to put Supreme Court justices on the court who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Part of that project was electing Donald Trump in 2016. He appointed three justices in his first term — most importantly Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced a Democratic appointee and gave the GOP a supermajority on the court. Then the court overturned Roe with the Dobbs decision. Given that background, it would be odd to ignore that the justices in the Dobbs majority were all Republican appointees.

It may be jarring for some people to hear Supreme Court justices described as breaking along party lines like they’re members of Congress. But it wasn’t until relatively recently that the justices perfectly aligned in major cases according to the party of the presidents who appointed them.