Ask Jordan: Does the public have a right to speedy trials against Trump?

“I am a taxpayer and citizen of the United States. Do I not have the right to a speedy trial in the Jan. 6 and classified documents cases? I would like to have answers to my questions of guilt or innocence prior to voting in November.”

— Olivia Kay Georgiady, Lebanon, Ohio

Hi Olivia,

Courts have acknowledged the public interest in speedy trials, but not to the extent that would force former President Donald Trump’s federal trials to happen before the election.

The Sixth Amendment says (among other things) that “the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.”

It’s an interesting constitutional right compared to some others because the accused (i.e., the defendant) might not always be eager to exercise it. It’s harder to think of someone passing on the Eighth Amendment’s protections against cruel and unusual punishment or the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable search and seizure, for example.

But the fact that the accused has a right to a speedy trial doesn’t mean they can delay the trial indefinitely. The Supreme Court has said that “there is a societal interest in providing a speedy trial which exists separate from, and at times in opposition to, the interests of the accused” and that the federal Speedy Trial Act “serves not only to protect defendants, but also to vindicate the public interest in the swift administration of justice.”

The government lawyers in these cases have been pressing the timing issue, so the public is represented in that respect by special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

But the public interest alone won’t force Trump’s trials to happen by November. Between the still undecided immunity appeal in the federal election interference case and U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s leisurely handling of the classified documents case, the reality is that we shouldn’t bank on either happening before votes are cast in the election that will determine whether these trials will ever happen. If Trump wins the White House again, he’d likely use his presidential power to shut down both cases.