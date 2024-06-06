Alito recused from a Supreme Court case. No, not that one.

The Supreme Court issued three opinions Thursday, none of which were on Donald Trump’s immunity claim, abortion, guns or anything of the sort. One of them was a unanimous bankruptcy ruling whose most noteworthy feature may have been the justice who didn’t participate in the case: Samuel Alito.

Alito “took no part in the consideration or decision of the case,” according to a notation accompanying the ruling in Truck Insurance Exchange v. Kaiser Gypsum Company. His absence wasn’t a surprise; it’s been noted on the docket ever since the court took the case up in October. The justice (unnecessarily) didn’t explain why he sat this one out, but he has recused from previous cases involving companies in which he (unnecessarily) owns individual stock.

Whatever the reason Alito sat out Thursday’s case, there was a reason — according to his own judgment — that could have made his participation improper. So even if the outcome didn’t turn on his vote, his absence is meant to inspire greater confidence for both the parties to the litigation and the public at large.

That stands in great contrast to Alito’s refusal to recuse from forthcoming decisions involving Jan. 6 and the 2020 election, including the immunity ruling that didn’t come Thursday. (The court’s unhurried handling of that appeal may itself prevent Trump’s prosecution, no matter how the justices ultimately rule.)

