Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Amateur hour’: Reporter accidentally put in National Security group chat detailing war plans March 24, 2025 / 09:55

Group chat fiasco raises serious questions about the competence of Trump admin officials

The Atlantic’s report calls into question the judgment of those at the highest levels of government.

By  Charlie Sykes  and  Allison Detzel

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post