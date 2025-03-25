Group chat fiasco raises serious questions about the competence of Trump admin officials

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 24 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

The fallout continues following a report from The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that top officials in Donald Trump’s administration mistakenly added him to a group chat on a private messaging app in which plans for military strikes in Yemen were discussed. It’s a breathtaking breach of national security, and it raises several questions about the judgment and the competence of the people at the very highest levels of this administration.

Will Trump take decisive action? This entire story is inconceivable and unprecedented, and heads should roll. But will they?

Number one, given the recklessness and the carelessness with which officials shared this highly sensitive information, I think we can assume that it’s likely not just Goldberg listening in; it’s also our nation’s adversaries. At this point, is there any reason to believe that foreign powers, such as Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin or China’s Xi Jinping, don’t have access to this kind of information? This behavior runs counter to Trump’s pledge to “make America safe again.”