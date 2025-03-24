Supreme Court declines to hear Trump donor’s challenge to press freedom precedent

The Supreme Court’s landmark press freedom ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan is still safe — for now. On Monday, the court declined to review Republican donor Steve Wynn’s petition that asked the justices to overturn the 1964 precedent’s “actual malice” standard, which public figures must meet to bring defamation lawsuits.

The denial of Wynn’s petition was on the court’s routine order list Monday morning. Ahead of the list’s publication, a clue that the court would reject the petition was that The Associated Press (which Wynn, a casino mogul who reportedly donated more than $1 million to groups that supported Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, wanted to sue) waived its right to even respond to it, and the court didn’t request a response, which it sometimes does when at least one justice thinks it’s warranted.