Trump loses latest round of gag order appeal in hush money case at New York’s top court

Donald Trump lost the latest round of his gag order appeal in New York, this time at the state’s Court of Appeals. The rejection of the Republican presidential nominee’s appeal was on the list of motions decided by the top court on Thursday.

Judge Juan Merchan had partially terminated the order after the former president was found guilty in May on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. With the trial over, Merchan ended the order’s restrictions related to trial witnesses and the jury, but he kept them in place for speech targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s staff, court staff, their family members as well as family members of Bragg and Merchan.

The intermediate state appeals court last month rejected Trump’s argument that the trial’s conclusion warranted terminating the order completely prior to sentencing. “The fair administration of justice necessarily includes sentencing,” the appeals court wrote, citing the limited nature of the remaining order and noting that “threats received by District Attorney staff after the jury verdict continued to pose a significant and imminent threat.”