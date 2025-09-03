Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Florida’s surgeon general ‘playing with fire’ regarding measles, says doctor March 1, 2024 / 04:58

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo takes aim at all of the state’s vaccine mandates

School districts have required children to be immunized against all kinds of diseases for decades. In Florida, officials hope to roll back the clock.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post