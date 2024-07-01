Ask Jordan: Does the Supreme Court have to issue a ruling before the term ends?

“To the best of my knowledge, the Supreme Court has always ruled on all cases heard within a term before ending that term. But have there been any exceptions? Could SCOTUS have simply recessed this term and gone on vacation without issuing a ruling on the presidential immunity case?”

— Lauren T., Glen Ellen, Calif.

Hi Lauren,

The court usually rules in all cases before ending the term. The justices aren’t required to do so — that’s just almost always what happens. But there have been exceptions.

A notable one is the notorious Citizens United campaign finance case, which was decided in January 2010. That’s the one that prompted then-President Barack Obama, in his State of the Union address that year, to lament a decision that he told the nation would “open the floodgates for special interests, including foreign corporations, to spend without limit in our elections.” (Justice Samuel Alito, who was part of the 5-4 majority and was in attendance that night, memorably mouthed “not true.”)

But the expansive result in Citizens United was achieved only after the court in June 2009 set the case for reargument. The court initially heard arguments in March. Instead of deciding the case by June’s end on narrower grounds, it then set a rare September hearing, asking the parties to argue whether campaign finance precedent should be overruled. In its decision the following January, the majority overruled precedent. “Essentially, five Justices were unhappy with the limited nature of the case before us,” Justice John Paul Stevens wrote in dissent, “so they changed the case to give themselves an opportunity to change the law.” In addition to Alito, the majority included Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy, Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas.