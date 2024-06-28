Opinion

Supreme Court rules in favor of Jan. 6 rioter challenging obstruction charge June 28, 2024 / 02:38

Donald Trump’s immunity decision due Monday as court term closes

Also in this week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter: The Roberts Court grabs power, punts on abortion, and narrows charges against Jan. 6 defendants and politicians.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer.

