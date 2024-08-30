Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This ‘very demure’ TikTok star is being ‘very mindful’ about getting credit

Jools Lebron's struggle to capitalize on a catchphrase she popularized is representative of a much larger battle that creators, especially those of color, routinely face.

Jools Lebron on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Aug. 19, 2024 in Los Angeles.
Jools Lebron on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Aug. 19, 2024 in Los Angeles. Randy Holmes / ABC-Disney via AP
By  Alexandra J. Roberts

Alexandra J. Roberts

Alexandra J. Roberts holds a joint appointment with the School of Law and the Department of Music within the College of Arts, Media and Design (CAMD) at Northeastern University. She is a leading authority on intellectual property and social media. Her research focuses on federal trademark and false advertising law, particularly in cyberspace. She has written on influencer marketing; trademark use on social media; hashtags as trademarks; and trademark law’s failure to function doctrine. 