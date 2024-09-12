Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

How Trump’s ‘uniquely horrific behavior’ has brought some Republicans into the Harris coalition September 3, 2024 / 06:58

Georgia judge dismisses some counts in Trump case but rejects defense’s RICO challenge

Judge Scott McAfee noted that the Supreme Court’s immunity decision could also affect the racketeering case, adding further uncertainty to the prosecution.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post