Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s routine sexism came back to bite him during the debate

Harris used the power imbalance to be powerful, baiting Trump and using the optics of a woman standing up for herself to her advantage.

‘I’m talking now, sound familiar?’: Trump uses viral Harris phrase during debate September 10, 2024 / 00:10
By  Molly Jong-Fast

Molly Jong-Fast

Molly Jong-Fast is a political analyst for MSNBC, special correspondent for Vanity Fair and host of the podcast "Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast."