What a new development in Georgia could signal for Trump’s criminal case there

Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, won’t face criminal charges like the ones being pressed against Donald Trump and others by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The news underscores how destabilizing it would be if Willis is disqualified from the state election interference case, an outcome that the defense is pressing for on a pretrial appeal.

Before Trump and his co-defendants were charged last year, the Democratic DA had been disqualified from investigating Jones after she hosted a fundraiser for a Democrat who would become Jones’ opponent in the 2022 election. That meant a new prosecutor or office needed to take over, which falls to a state prosecutor panel to decide. After nearly two years, the Republican head of the panel said in April that he would handle it himself. And on Friday, he announced he wouldn’t seek charges against the lieutenant governor.