Trump could be starting to face the music over his campaign’s use of an Isaac Hayes song

UPDATE (Sept. 7, 7:15 a.m. ET): A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Donald Trump’s campaign to stop using musician Isaac Hayes’ song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” in response to a lawsuit from the Hayes estate.
It looks like Donald Trump could be starting to face the music over his campaign’s unauthorized use of an Isaac Hayes song.
A federal judge has granted the Isaac Hayes estate an emergency hearing in their $3 million demand against Donald Trump, who has continually used “Hold On, I’m Coming,” co-written by Hayes, on the campaign trail. Earlier this month, the Hayes estate filed a cease-and-desist and asked for $3 million related to Trump’s unauthorized use of the Sam & Dave classic which, by the estate lawyer’s count, had been played “over one hundred times” at Trump rallies since 2022.
Isaac Hayes III announced the latest development in a post on X, writing in part: “See you in court.” (Trump does not appear to have publicly commented on the matter.)