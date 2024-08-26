Trump could be starting to face the music over his campaign’s use of an Isaac Hayes song

UPDATE (Sept. 7, 7:15 a.m. ET): A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Donald Trump’s campaign to stop using musician Isaac Hayes’ song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” in response to a lawsuit from the Hayes estate.

It looks like Donald Trump could be starting to face the music over his campaign’s unauthorized use of an Isaac Hayes song.

As Rolling Stone reported:

A federal judge has granted the Isaac Hayes estate an emergency hearing in their $3 million demand against Donald Trump, who has continually used “Hold On, I’m Coming,” co-written by Hayes, on the campaign trail. Earlier this month, the Hayes estate filed a cease-and-desist and asked for $3 million related to Trump’s unauthorized use of the Sam & Dave classic which, by the estate lawyer’s count, had been played “over one hundred times” at Trump rallies since 2022.

Isaac Hayes III announced the latest development in a post on X, writing in part: “See you in court.” (Trump does not appear to have publicly commented on the matter.)