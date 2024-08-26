Opinion

Trump could be starting to face the music over his campaign’s use of an Isaac Hayes song

A federal judge has granted a hearing next week regarding an emergency preliminary injunction that would bar Trump from playing “Hold On, I’m Coming” without authorization.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.