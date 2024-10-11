Ask Jordan: When will Trump’s criminal cases end?

“Is there any limit to how many years the courts can volley back and forth Trump’s cases?”

— Gail Turzillo, Rochester, New York

Hi Gail,

There are limits to litigation. But hard as it might be to believe, we haven’t approached that point in any of Trump’s cases.

The situations are different, though, so we need to look at each case individually to get a sense of the timeline.

Of Trump’s four criminal cases, only one has gone to trial so far (the New York state case), and even there, the sentencing has been repeatedly delayed, most recently to post-Election Day. We still don’t know if it will go forward to sentencing because Judge Juan Merchan first needs to rule (also after Election Day) whether Trump can get his guilty verdicts overturned based on the Supreme Court’s decision granting broad presidential immunity from prosecution.

If Merchan rules against Trump, his lawyers have signaled that they’ll immediately appeal, so we could be back before the Supreme Court again in this case even before sentencing. If the sentencing goes forward, that will launch its own series of appeals, up through the state court system and probably to the Supreme Court, too.