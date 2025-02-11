The Trump administration’s latest legal loss is for scrubbing health data in ‘gender ideology’ purge

One of Donald Trump’s executive orders that kicked off his second term was titled, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” Somehow, it led officials to scrub data from government websites without warning to doctors across the country who use it — including to address a chlamydia outbreak — which, in turn, led to one of the administration’s latest court losses.

That loss came Tuesday, when U.S. District Judge John Bates sided with a group called Doctors for America that brought a lawsuit against the government. The George W. Bush appointee ordered the government defendants to restore the relevant health data on websites including for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Explaining his decision, Bates wrote that “everyday Americans, and most acutely, underprivileged Americans, seeking healthcare” are the ones who bear the harm of the government defendants’ actions.

“If those doctors cannot provide these individuals the care they need (and deserve) within the scheduled and often limited time frame, there is a chance that some individuals will not receive treatment, including for severe, life-threatening conditions,” Bates wrote.