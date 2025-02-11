Can Trump simply dismiss federal officials as he pleases?

As the battles over federal funding freezes and Elon Musk’s access to data at major executive branch agencies dominate the headlines, the Trump administration has been quietly firing scores of commissioners, directors and other officials heading lesser-known but critical government agencies.

There’s no question that Donald Trump has relished proclaiming, “You’re fired!” since his days starring on “The Apprentice.” But never before has that phrase engendered a serious constitutional issue. Until now, that is.

During his second week in office, the president fired the Democratic members and general counsels of two multimember agencies that help resolve labor and employment discrimination disputes: the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Critics charged these were unlawful firings since the statutes that govern many independent agencies and commissioners require that they not only have multiple members with staggered, lengthy terms but also have members selected by both major parties.

Some of those dismissed aren’t taking their purported firings lying down.

Then, last week, Trump removed the chair of the Federal Elections Commission, which oversees the enforcement of campaign finance laws and is another multimember body with staggered terms. He also fired the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which was created to exert greater federal oversight over mortgages, credit cards, car loans and other consumer financial offerings.

And in one of his latest moves, he terminated two people who help ensure the federal government operates ethically and transparently. Specifically, he fired the head of the Office of Government Ethics, which monitors federal officials’ conflicts of interest and publishes their detailed financial disclosures, and the head of the Office of the Special Counsel.

Some of those dismissed aren’t taking their purported firings lying down. Gwynne Wilcox, for example, has already filed a lawsuit to be reinstated to her role on the NLRB; meanwhile, Ellen Weintraub, whom Trump removed as chair of the FEC, told Rachel Maddow on her Feb. 7 broadcast that she was considering all of her options.

So far, only one dismissed official has won a reprieve, albeit a temporary one: Hampton Dellinger, the special counsel of the Office of the Special Counsel.

Dellinger is not to be confused with Jack Smith, Robert Mueller or other special counsels who have been appointed by a U.S. attorney general. Rather, the OSC is a permanent federal agency best known for its role in protecting government whistleblowers and enforcing the Hatch Act, which prohibits political activity, including fundraising, by certain federal officials and/or on federal grounds.

And as is especially relevant now, as the legal fight over the administration’s so-called buyout program escalates, the OSC also has a more significant role: overseeing enforcement of the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA). Essentially, the OSC is charged with investigating, resolving and even sometimes elevating disputes in lieu of or before a federal employee seeks relief independently through the Merit System Protection Board.