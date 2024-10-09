Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Things unthinkable years ago are extremely necessary’: Reaction to Biden’s Supreme Court reforms July 17, 2024 / 08:32

Thomas and Alito sound eager to push for execution despite prosecutor’s objection

Even Oklahoma’s Republican Attorney General says death row prisoner Richard Glossip should get a new trial. But at this Supreme Court, it’s not that simple.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post