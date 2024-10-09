Thomas and Alito sound eager to push for execution despite prosecutor’s objection

Even Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general thinks death row prisoner Richard Glossip should get a new trial. You might think that automatically means he wouldn’t be executed, but it’s not that simple with this Supreme Court.

Indeed, the court appointed a third party to defend the state court ruling that, if upheld by the justices, would send Glossip to the execution chamber. That’s despite the state’s admission that prosecutorial misconduct tainted his trial.

All this led to a strange high court hearing in Washington on Wednesday, where three lawyers presented arguments to the justices. One represented Glossip, another represented Oklahoma, and the third defended the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ ruling against Glossip.

It’s not unheard of for the justices to appoint third parties to defend abandoned positions, but the practice made for an unusual outing in this capital case. Former U.S. solicitors general represented Glossip (Seth Waxman) and Oklahoma (top conservative lawyer Paul Clement). The appointed lawyer, Christopher Michel, also previously worked in the solicitor general’s office, and he clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh when the latter was a federal appeals court judge.

But despite the state’s confession of error, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito in particular quizzed the lawyers in ways that suggested those justices want Glossip’s execution to go forward. That’s not surprising, given that they and Justice Neil Gorsuch have split from even their Republican-appointed colleagues to vote against death row prisoners.

So what about Gorsuch, then? In another twist, he’s recused. He didn’t explain why, but it’s probably because he sat on prior Glossip-related litigation when he was a federal appellate judge on the court that covers Oklahoma.

But even in Gorsuch’s absence, it’s not guaranteed that Glossip and Oklahoma will succeed in getting a new trial. Because a 4-4 tie would uphold the state court ruling, they need to convince a majority of this eight-justice court. Wednesday’s hearing reflected that the court’s three Democratic appointees are (as expected) prepared to side with Glossip, who maintains his innocence. That leaves the open question of Roberts and Justices Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, whose votes can be decisive at the court these days. This life-or-death appeal is no different.