April 11, 2022

John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett could vote to uphold Biden’s ‘ghost guns’ regulation

The chief justice and the Trump appointee sided with the government in earlier litigation on regulating the weapon kits. They might do so in the final ruling, too.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

