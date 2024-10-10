Tennessee cites Dobbs to defend ban on gender-affirming care for minors at Supreme Court

When it overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the Republican-appointed Supreme Court majority rejected the notion that the Constitution’s equal protection clause extended to abortion rights.

Now, Tennessee is citing the Dobbs ruling to the justices in its defense of the state’s ban on gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.

“That is not discrimination,” the state Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, a Republican, wrote in a high court brief filed this week. “It is an evenhanded ‘regulation of a medical procedure’ that turns on the reason for the procedure’s use,” the brief continued, quoting from the abortion ruling authored by Justice Samuel Alito in one of several references in Tennessee’s filing.

The legal question in the case is whether the state law, called SB1, violates equal protection. The law prohibits all medical treatments intended to allow “a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex” or to treat “purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor’s sex and asserted identity.”

