Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump and GOP attack Biden for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday March 31, 2024 / 04:17

Elliot Page and others support trans rights in Supreme Court challenge of Tennessee law

The high court is set to hear an important transgender rights case during the term that kicks off next month. A new court filing highlights the stakes.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post