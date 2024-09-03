Elliot Page and others support trans rights in Supreme Court challenge of Tennessee law

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page and 63 other transgender adults have filed a Supreme Court brief sharing their views and experiences ahead of an important transgender rights case this coming high court term — which kicks off in October.

The case involves Tennessee Senate Bill 1, which prohibits medical treatments that are intended to allow a minor “to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex” or to treat “purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor’s sex and asserted identity.”

The legal question in the appeal, United States v. Skrmetti, is whether SB1 violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

In the brief filed Tuesday, Page and dozens of other transgender people — including teachers, lawyers, scientists, artists, athletes, public servants, medical professionals and faith leaders — told the justices that they’re thriving because of gender-affirming care. Among those who signed the amicus brief are “Supergirl” star Nicole Maines and Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride.