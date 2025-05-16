Supreme Court says Trump needs to give more notice in Alien Enemies Act deportations

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its block on the Trump administration’s ability to immediately deport a group of migrants in Texas under the Alien Enemies Act, in the court’s latest rejection of the administration’s extreme litigation stance.

The court had already blocked such deportations in a previous order and, in Friday’s ruling, said more notice before carrying out deportations is needed, sending the case back to the lower court for further litigation. The court did not decide the underlying legality of Trump’s use of the wartime act to carry out deportations.

The decision came over dissent from Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

In an unsigned opinion on Friday, the court said the government’s attempt to give only roughly 24 hours’ notice before removal, “devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster.” The justices didn’t specify what exactly is required to satisfy the Constitution but rather sent the case back to a federal appeals court for further litigation on the issue.

“To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given,” the court said.

“We recognize the significance of the Government’s national security interests as well as the necessity that such interests be pursued in a manner consistent with the Constitution. In light of the foregoing, lower courts should address AEA cases expeditiously,” the court said, referring to the act. Lower court judges around the country have mostly been ruling against the administration on the legality of Trump’s attempt to use the act.

Alito’s dissent, joined by Thomas, disputed the court’s jurisdiction and ability to grant class-wide relief here. “We do not find its reasoning persuasive,” the majority said of the dissent.

Friday’s ruling follows an unusual high court intervention just after midnight on Saturday, April 19, when the court issued an order halting certain deportations under the act that President Donald Trump invoked to send alleged Venezuelan gang members not only out of the country but to a notorious prison in El Salvador. The justices on April 7 had ordered the government to give detainees due process — specifically, notice and a chance to challenge their removal under the act.

The late-night order on April 19 came in response to an application from Venezuelan men detained in North Texas. They told the justices their lawless removal was imminent, “without notice or an opportunity to be heard, in direct contravention of this Court’s order.” Seeking an emergency injunction, they cited (among other things) the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the government has resisted returning to the U.S. after illegally deporting him to El Salvador in March. “Emergency relief is necessary … in light of the government’s position that it need not return individuals, even those mistakenly removed,” they told the justices in the application filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“The public has a critical interest in preventing wrongful removals, especially where it could mean a lifetime sentence in a notorious foreign prison,” the ACLU lawyers wrote.