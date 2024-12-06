What’s at stake in the Supreme Court case on transgender health care

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. The Supreme Court held a major hearing on transgender rights that highlighted the court’s partisan split, while Democrats kept confirming judges to the lower federal courts before Republicans take over next month. The impending transfer of power also puts a spotlight on clemency, with outgoing President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter and his aides reportedly considering pushing the same benefit for potential targets of the incoming administration. And in the dwindling saga of the president-elect’s criminal prosecutions, his two federal cases are gone as we move closer to learning the fate of his two state cases.

Transgender rights were at issue during Wednesday’s hearing in United States v. Skrmetti. The question there is whether a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for minors violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause. The court’s GOP-appointed majority seems to think not, though Justice Neil Gorsuch was notably silent. The Trump appointee wrote a 2020 ruling backing transgender workplace protections, and his vote could be important in Skrmetti. The court’s eventual decision, expected by July, could affect similar laws across the country and LGBTQ+ rights more broadly.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson drew a parallel to Loving v. Virginia, the landmark 1967 Supreme Court case that struck down the state’s interracial marriage ban on equal protection grounds. Tennessee argues that its law doesn’t discriminate based on sex, which led the Biden appointee to wonder “whether Virginia could have gotten away with what they did here by just making a classification argument the way that Tennessee is in this case.”

That Jackson’s concern stood out illustrates the 6-3 split on the court between appointees of Republican and Democratic presidents. While Biden will get only one Supreme Court appointment in his term, the rift on the nation’s top court places even greater significance on Democrats’ push to confirm judges to the federal trial and appeals courts. This week brought the total number of confirmations during the current administration to 229, as Democrats close in on the 234 judges in Donald Trump’s first term. The coming days and weeks will determine whether they break that number before Republicans take over the White House and Senate next month.