Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in death of Jordan Neely June 28, 2023 / 02:26

Top charge dismissed against Daniel Penny in death of Jordan Neely

Penny faced two charges in the 2023 death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man whom prosecutors argued Penny went too far in restraining on the subway.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

