Supreme Court takes up issue of transgender girls and women in sports for next term

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take up the hot-button issue of whether transgender girls and women are allowed to participate in sports on girls’ and women’s teams.

The court’s decision to consider the matter sets up the possibility of two big rulings against transgender people two terms in a row, following last month’s 6-3 ruling in the Skrmetti case, in which the Republican-appointed supermajority upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. It takes four justices to grant review of an appeal.

Like the Skrmetti case, the court’s forthcoming decision in the sports-related appeals has national implications. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, 27 states have banned transgender youth from playing school sports since 2020.

“Many of these bans allow for invasive forms of sex testing that put all female student athletes at risk and open the door for any school official or adult to question and harass young women,” the ACLU said.

The court agreed to review appeals from West Virginia and Idaho that raise issues under the Constitution’s equal protection clause and federal and state law. The court’s next term begins in October, and the court’s final decisions from the term are expected to be issued by next summer, just as the court finished this term’s decisions last week. So by this time next year, we should know where the court stands on this latest issue.

In the Idaho case, a federal appeals court said a trial court didn’t abuse its discretion in finding the state’s ban likely violates equal protection.

In the West Virginia case, another federal appeals court said the state’s ban can’t be lawfully applied to stop a 13-year-old transgender girl who takes puberty-blocking medication and has publicly identified as a girl since third grade from participating in her school’s cross-country and track teams.