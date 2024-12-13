Ask Jordan: Are pre-emptive pardons constitutional?

UPDATE (Jan. 20, 2025, 7:58 a.m. ET): President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons hours ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday for former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, members and staffers of the House Jan. 6 committee, and police officers who testified before the Jan. 6 Committee.

“One might wonder if pre-emptive pardons are constitutional. Does a person have to have already had a trial and been found guilty in order for a pardon to be legal?”

— Elmer Crosby, Houston

Hi Elmer,

Pre-emptive pardons are constitutional. Let’s look at the Constitution, court precedent and history to understand why.

The pardon power is found in Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution. It says (in part): “The President … shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” What’s clear from that language is that the pardon power applies to federal crimes (“against the United States”) as opposed to state crimes. Beyond that and the impeachment limitation, it’s a rather broad authority wielded by presidents at their discretion to cover conduct that has already taken place.