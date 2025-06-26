Supreme Court set to issue final rulings, as birthright citizenship and other cases remain

The Supreme Court is needlessly shrouded in mystery. Among other things, it doesn’t announce which opinions are coming ahead of time, causing unnecessary anxiety and buildup.
Friday is a rare exception. Chief Justice John Roberts announced Thursday, as he customarily does on the second-to-last opinion day, that Friday will be the last day for the term’s opinions.
Six cases remain. These don’t include rulings that could drop at any time on the court’s so-called shadow docket, where the justices make relatively quick decisions on emergency applications.
With that in mind, plus the fact that we don't know the order in which they'll come out, the rulings expected Friday morning (starting at 10 a.m. ET) are:
Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.
Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.
