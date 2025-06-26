Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Congress’ ability to check Trump’s power in question June 26, 2025 / 09:58

Trump is limiting intelligence sharing with Congress. That’s alarming.

After bombing Iran, the president seeks to control the information Congress needs to serve as an effective check on his powers.

Zeeshan Aleem
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.

Latest Post