‘We’re going to see a lot more deepfake pornography unleashed’: The impact of A.I. on women January 9, 2024 / 05:00

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about porn and the First Amendment

A Texas appeal over age verification for accessing sexual content online raises important constitutional questions.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

