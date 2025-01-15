The Supreme Court is hearing a case about porn and the First Amendment

Will Texas’ contempt for pornography lead the Supreme Court to curb constitutional rights?

That’s how an adult industry trade group and others have framed the stakes of a high court hearing set for Wednesday in Washington. The justices are considering a state law that Texas lawyers say is meant to protect children but challengers say raises First Amendment problems for adults.

The legal question before the court is the proper standard of review for considering the issue — the sort of thing that sounds dry but has important implications for how courts decide cases. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals used a lenient standard called “rational basis” review to undo a preliminary injunction against the law.

The challengers in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton argue that “strict scrutiny” should apply and that the law — called H.B. 1181 — most likely fails under that stricter standard. They concede the state’s compelling interest in protecting minors from harmful sexual content, but they tell the justices that the law isn’t narrowly tailored enough to survive constitutional scrutiny.

They say the law is “overinclusive” because it applies to websites that contain up to two-thirds material that isn’t obscene even for minors, that it’s “underinclusive” because it exempts search engines and social media and that it’s not the least restrictive means of attaining the state’s goal, arguing, among other things, that an age verification requirement for material considered obscene for minors would be far less restrictive than the law at issue, which applies to sites that contain up to two-thirds protected speech.