Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘More fuel to this anti-DEI effort’: SCOTUS considers straight woman’s reverse discrimination claim February 26, 2025 / 06:25

Supreme Court revives straight woman’s workplace discrimination claim

Marlean Ames argued she faced too high a legal burden in pressing her claim after being passed over and demoted in favor of a lesbian and a gay man.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post