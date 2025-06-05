Opinion

‘Congress needs to act’: Gun reform advocate urges officials to regulate ghost guns December 14, 2024 / 04:59

Supreme Court rules against Mexico in its lawsuit against U.S. gunmakers

The Mexican government had argued that U.S. companies were responsible for cartel violence caused with American-made military-style weapons.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

